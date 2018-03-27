TAP Launches New Flight Between London City and Porto

MIAMI — TAP Air Portugal started flying from London City Airport (LCY) to Porto Airport (OPO). The new route from OPO, which is also known as Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, will operate six days a week and will be managed by an Embraer E190 aircraft.

Paula Canada, TAP’s Sales Director, established regarding the benefits that the new connection guarantees to the airline: “connecting London City Airport to Porto with a direct flight contributes to the development of the Portuguese city, incentivising not only the business traffic but also offering a further option for leisure passengers on both ends”.

The inaugural flight departed LCY at 2:50 p.m. and landed in OPO at 5:10 p.m. last Sunday; while the return service between OPO and LCY left at 12:05 p.m. and arrived at 2:20 p.m., respectively.

Likewise, the Portuguese flag carrier launched additional three flights from OPO to Barcelona, Milan and Ponta Delgada.

According to TAP, it has been investing in a “strong” advertising campaign named “From Porto Direct to the World” on billboards, airports and buses, even contacting influencers, to share these additions with its customers.

Furthermore, Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London City Airport, said: “This is the first time that London City Airport has offered flights to the scenic city of Porto, a trendy and increasingly popular destination that compliments TAP Air Portugal’s existing Lisbon service and the airport’s growing portfolio of leisure routes.”

Back in October 2017, the Portuguese flag carrier launched a service from LCY to Lisbon Portela Airport (LIS).

Hill commented later that TAP has demonstrated “an impressive operation” since the addition of Lisbon service. “We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and attracting new customers to Portugal and beyond, via TAP’s extensive network.”

Currently, TAP Air Portugal operates an average of 2,500 weekly flights to 87 destinations in 34 countries across the world.

Moreover, it manages a fleet of 90 aircraft, 68 of which were manufactured by Airbus and the remaining 22 by Embraer and ATR, operating on behalf of the regional airline TAP Express.

In addition, TAP has 20 of the -900neo aircraft on order with the first delivery due to take place in the second half of 2018. There are currently 214 units of the A330-900neo on order which will all be powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent 7000 engines.