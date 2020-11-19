MIAMI – Amid a popular trend known as “flights to nowhere” due to COVID-19 restrictions across Asia, Taiwanese carrier EVA Air (BR) is launching a speed-dating flight to nowhere, Matador Network reported on November 18.

As stated in the portal, BR “is partnering with travel experience company Mobius for the ‘Fly! Love is in the Air’ campaign,” which consists of “flights to nowhere, designed for singles, on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.”

The experience consists of a three-hour flight from Taipei-Taoyuan (TPE) around the island-nation, plus two hours of “date-time” on the ground.

Photo: Luca Flores

Speed Dating in the Air

Passengers will be able to taste meals cooked by Michelin-starred chef Motoke Nakamura and mingle in a speed-dating way while onboard.

“The Christmas flight will be followed by afternoon tea on the ground, the New Year’s Eve flight begins with candlelit dinner before boarding, and the New Year’s Day flight will include a breakfast date,” Matador stated.

Each flight will carry 20 men and 20 women, who must be university graduates and citizens of Taiwan. Age limits for men are between 28 and 38 years old, while women must be between 24 and 35. Each flight ticket costs US$295 per person.

Chiang Tsung-Wei of Mobius told CNN that “because of Covid-19, EVA Air has been organizing “faux travel” experiences to fulfill people’s desire for travel,” adding that, “when single men and women travel, apart from enjoying the fun in travel, they may wish to meet someone — like a scene in a romantic movie.”

Tsung-Wei also said that “the biggest advantage of speed dating on a flight comes from the serious nature from our participants,” who are part of a “group of single people who love traveling,” boosting “participants’ motivation to meet” and making conversations smoother “from the start.”

Featured image: Max Langley

