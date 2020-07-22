Airways Magazine

Taiwan Government Approves Re-naming China Airlines

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Taiwan Government Approves Re-naming China Airlines MIAMI – After 61 years under the name China Airlines (CI), the Taiwanese parliament approved a bill to change the name of the Taipei-based airline. Since early 2020, the Ministry...
  • Luxair Adds to Budapest Airport’s Growth MIAMI – Luxair (LG), the flag carrier of Luxembourg, will begin a twice-weekly service to Budapest Liszt Ferenc Airport (BUD) from August 10 until October 23. Budapest Airport’s growth continues...
  

Taiwan Government Approves Re-naming China Airlines

Taiwan Government Approves Re-naming China Airlines
July 22
15:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – After 61 years under the name China Airlines (CI), the Taiwanese parliament approved a bill to change the name of the Taipei-based airline.

Since early 2020, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in Taiwan have said they were “open-minded” about a possible name change.

This would certainly avoid confusion between the carrier and other mainland Chinese airlines like Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern.

Photo: Luca Flores

Reason for The Name Change

The main reason for the name change is patriotic. The aim is to have the airline be more Taiwanese. Currently, foreigners commonly see it as a Chinese airline.

For this reason, possible candidates for the new name include “Formosa Airlines” or “Taiwan Airlines,” although none of these has been confirmed.

Parliament Speaker Yu Shyi-kun says, “The ministry should make CAL [China Airlines] more identifiable internationally, with Taiwanese images to protect Taiwan’s national interests.”

Photo: Hiro Nishikura

Changing an Airline’s Name

Although changing a name might not seem like much, it is a complicated matter.

According to Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-Lung, “A name change is a major decision which would involve aviation rights and routes.”

China Airlines A350-900-MSN239 take off. Photo China Airlines.

Will China Backlash?

The name change is also somewhat of a political move. The People’s Republic of China has had its history of tensions with the island. It may or may not be happy with the rebranding and removal of “China” in the name.

Still, as a result of the decision, backlash, and anger from the Chinese government could come.

Now that parliament has approved the rebranding, the Transport Ministry will come up with long and short-term CI rebranding plans.

Currently, there is no timeline for the release of the new name for the Taiwanese airline.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
China AirlinesTaiwan
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Luca Flores

Luca Flores

Planespotter in the Los Angeles area who’s been loving aviation since birth. Aspiring airline pilot who loves to travel.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0