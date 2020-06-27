TAAG Angola Takes Delivery of First Dash 8-400

MIAMI – On Friday, TAAG Angola Airlines (TAAG), took delivery of its first De Havilland Canada (DHC) Dash 8-400. The state-owned airline ordered the type last year at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

The Dash 8-400 delivered to TAAG is the first one in its fleet to carry the new livery design.

TAAG’s Dash 8-400 Taxiing at the Downsview Assembly Plant in Toronto. | Photo: DeHavilland Canada

A Good Fit for the Airline

In a press release, TAAG chairman and CEO Rui Carreira said, “We selected the Dash 8-400 aircraft to support our development of a stronger domestic network and also to support our regional and international networks.”

Todd Young, COO of DHC, said, “Amidst the current health restrictions facing many countries and the need for efficient regional aircraft to restart air services, we have developed a remote delivery process to support our customers’ recovery efforts.”

He added that regional aircraft are proving to be the most important tools to support market recovery and he was delighted to see TAAG take this delivery.

TAAG Dash 8-400 on a test flight at Downsview. | Photo: (c) copyright Andrew H. Cline 2020, andyclineyyz@gmail.com.ca, 416-209-2669, Andrew H. Cline, Andy Cline,

TAAG Angola History

Founded in Portuguese West Africa in 1937 as Divisão dos Transportes Aéreos (DTA), the airline was renamed TAAG (Transportes Aéreos de Angola) in 1973.

It is currently 100% government owned and performs services within Angola, Africa, and some global destinations including Brazil, Cuba and Portugal.

TAAG’s fleet is made up of 5 Boeing 737-700, 3 Boeing 777-200ER, 5 Boeing 777-300ER and now one De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400.

Porter Airlines Q400 Aircraft at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. | Photo: CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.

About the Dash 8-400

According to DHC, the Dash 8-400 is the most productive turboprop on the market. It has 14 more seats than the nearest competitor and remains in the Short-Takeoff And Landing (STOL) category for regional aircraft.

The Dash 8-400 is very productive for airlines; it can cruise at a large range of speeds allowing for companies to save money on fuel by flying slowly or fit more flights in a day by maximizing the speed.

Additionally, the type has the same trip cost as the competing 76-seat aircraft while being able to seat 90. The maximum range of the Dash 8-400 is 2,040km (1268mi) with a maximum cruise speed of 667km/h (415mph).

Furthermore, the Dash 8-400 is a favorite for many airlines as it is largely versatile and relatively inexpensive to operate.