DALLAS – Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop (WK) has announced its plans to grow its fleet and domestic route network during the upcoming summer season. Swoop expects the summer travel season to generate significant demand for domestic and international travel and is preparing to meet that demand.

The carrier indicated it would begin once again growing its fleet from its current 10 to 16 aircraft this summer. The carrier will accept delivery of their first 6 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft during the summer of 2022.

The airline will operate the type alongside its already existing Boeing 737-800NG fleet, allowing for a seamless transition in training for many of its pilots.

The aircraft is one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft on the market and makes it a strong selection for the low-cost demand. Essentially, lower operating costs directly transfer to being able to offer customers lower fares on routes.

Swoop’s 737-800 #OhCanada on short final / Photo: Daniel Gorun – Airways

Domestic Growth

Along with the addition of new aircraft, Swoop is expanding its domestic network for the summer. The carrier will be adding its first destination in Newfoundland and Labrador, while also continuing growth in the rest of Atlantic Canada. Most routes will begin in the spring in preparation for the expected summer boom. With the addition of these new routes, WK will serve 37 non-stop domestic routes during the summer of 2022.

“Swoop is pleased to support Newfoundland and Labrador’s Come Home 2022 campaign and stimulate recovery of the visitor economy with access to affordable air travel,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. “We know how important the re-opening of travel and tourism is for regional economic recovery and continue to call on the federal government to outline a roadmap for the recovery of air travel that is based on science and reflective of the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Swoop Boeing 737-800 landing in Edmonton on a wet runway / Photo: Liam Funnell – Airways

New routes include;

Newfoundland and Labrador

Deer Lake – Hamilton, 2x weekly (May 21)

St. John’s – Hamilton, 5x weekly (June 13)

Deer Lake – Toronto, 2x weekly (June 20)

New Brunswick

Moncton – Hamilton – 4x weekly (May 9)

Saint John – Toronto – 4x weekly (May 12)

Moncton – Edmonton – 2x weekly (May 9)

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown – Hamilton – 4x weekly (May 1)

Charlottetown – Toronto – 3x weekly (May 2)

Charlottetown – Edmonton – 2x weekly (May 1)

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Halifax – Edmonton – 5x weekly (May 1)

Halifax – Ottawa – Daily (June 19)

The addition of new aircraft and the expansion of its market will lead to increased travel opportunities and jobs for Canadians. Along with the need for new pilots, flight attendants, and support staff, the addition of new bases of operations will lead to additional demand for jobs.

Featured imageÑ Swoop Boeing 737-800 C-FYBK. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways