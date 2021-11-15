MIAMI – Canadian Low-Cost Carrier Swoop (WO) unveiled today its 10th Boeing 737-800 aircraft and a significant route expansion from its Edmonton base.

The airline reaffirmed its continued commitment to Alberta’s capital city by bringing online nine new routes bringing the city’s total to 23 destinations.

The main announcement focused on enhanced connectivity to the maritime provinces within Canada and continued growth in markets south of the border.

Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

Commemorating Edmonton

In addition to the announcement for continued growth within the Edmonton region, Swoop commemorated the history and commitment to the city by naming the aircraft #Edmonton.

Each one of swoop’s 10 737-800 aircraft shares a name, connecting the airline to its history and growth. WO expects to bring online five new aircraft during next summer working toward the eventual goal of 30 inline with the economic recovery.

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is one of the airline’s key markets and the name helps spotlight its importance for the airline.

Edmonton Major Amarjeet Sohi shared his enthusiasm with the airlines by saying, “I want to thank Swoop for supporting the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Having increased connections across Canada and beyond throughout Edmonton International Airport is vital for our region.”

Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

Route Expansion

The airline announced nine new routes from the Edmonton base that will increase the flight capacity by 76% compared to the original pre-pandemic levels. The increase in service will also create 140 additional jobs and create C$120M of anticipated revenue for the area.

“This is a major milestone for Swoop as we underscore our commitment to leading the way for ultra-low fare air travel in Canada and reaffirm our position as the airline with the most destinations from Edmonton,” said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop.

“With a strong focus on growth and Edmonton as our partner, we will continue to provide our travelers with more non-stop flights and ultra-low fares while supporting the recovery of Canada’s travel and tourism economy.”

Swoop’s new routes will include direct flights between Edmonton and Charlottetown, Comox, Halifax, Kelowna, Moncton, Ottawa, Regina and Saskatoon.

The direct service between the Albertan city and Moncton and Charlottetown will be the first direct flights to be offered by a Canadian carrier. Additionally, the airline will also serve the transborder destination of Palm Springs twice weekly starting on December 16, 2021.

Photo: Liam Funnel/Airways

Swoop Announced Route Network

Route Peak Weekly Frequency Start Date Edmonton – Halifax* 5x weekly May 1, 2022 Edmonton – Charlottetown* 2x weekly June 16, 2022 Edmonton – Kelowna* 7x weekly May 5, 2022 Edmonton – Ottawa* 4x weekly April 25, 2022 Edmonton – Comox* 3x weekly June 9, 2022 Edmonton – Regina* 2x weekly June 16. 2022 Edmonton – Saskatoon* 2x weekly June 14, 2022 Edmonton – Moncton* 2x weekly June 17, 2022 Edmonton – London 3x weekly June 2, 2022 Edmonton – Winnipeg 3x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Toronto 14x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Hamilton 7x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Abbotsford 7x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Victoria 7x weekly Continuing

Route Peak Weekly Frequency Start Date Edmonton – Las Vegas 7x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Phoenix (Mesa) 1x weekly Continuing Edmonton – Palm Springs* 2x Weekly December 16, 2021 *subject to government approval