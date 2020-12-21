LONDON – Swissport has been awarded a major long-term contract by the Lufthansa Group (LH) for its Switzerland fight operations. The new contract secures significant business volumes for Swissport.

The contract covers passenger services and airport ramp handling for LH, Swiss International Air Lines (LX), Austrian Airlines (OS), and Edelweiss Air (WK) at airports in Zurich (ZRH), Geneva (GVA), and Basel (BSL).

After challenging negotiations, Swissport has been awarded a long-term contract by the Lufthansa Group, which is securing significant business volumes at Switzerland’s airports for seven years.

The win comes after a recent agreement for Qantas’ ground services at the three major Australian airports in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra. As airlines are preparing for a post-Covid world, they seek reliable partners, and this is what Swissport delivers.

The company is in the final stage of completing a financial restructuring and will emerge from the crisis with a strengthened balance sheet, which will see its ownership transferred to a group of new shareholders.

A New Contract

The new seven-year contract with the Lufthansa Group comprises passenger services and airport ramp handling in Zurich, Geneva and Basel, Switzerland.

It runs from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2027 and covers the complete hub handling for LX at ZRH, and further services for LH, LX, OS and WK in Zurich, Geneva and Basel.

In 2019, LX volume accounted for approximately two-thirds of all flights serviced by Swissport at ZRH. Swissport has provided LX with passenger services and ramp handling in Switzerland since the carrier’s first flight in 2002.

Statement from Swissport

Willy Ruf, Swissport’s Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, said, “Major airlines trust in Swissport as they plan for a post-Covid world and prepare to ramp-up operations in 2021.”

“We are thrilled to have won Lufthansa Group’s renewed trust and motivated to get back to work and support them through an operationally smooth return to higher traffic volumes.”

Statement from Swiss

Christoph Casparis, Head of Ground Operations LX, said, “We are pleased to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with Swissport in the coming years.”

“Competent and smooth passenger care and ground handling are of central importance to our customers and to us, and Swissport is an extremely reliable partner of LX and other Lufthansa Group airlines in this area.”

