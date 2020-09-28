MIAMI – SWISS International Air Lines (LX) expects to launch a rapid COVID-19 test before certain flights. The program will start in October once Lufthansa’s (LH) similar test trial is successful.

According to Swissinfo media, it is unclear which flights will have the test trials, but these will cost around €10. Still, LH would be looking at how to implement the price into its new model.

Swiss International Air Lines Bombardier C Series 100 HB-JBE seen arriving onto runway 15 at Birmingham (EGBB, BHX). Photo: Thomas Saunders.

Possibility of Mandatory Tests in Switzerland

As COVID-19 treads on, LX is not the only airline that has safety concerns. The Swiss Government has already established a 10-day quarantine period for arriving passengers. As a result, Swiss carriers are urging rapid implementation of testing at the country’s airports, says Schengenvisainfo media. Swiss citizens could return and avoid the mandatory quarantine.

As a response, the Head of Swiss Commerce, Tamur Goudarzi Pour said that that this proposal was considered as an effective solution. It will help the airline industry overcome the pandemic.

Regarding Swiss airports, it has come to light that Zurich Airport (ZRH) is examining how to integrate mandatory tests into its operations. So far, testing is voluntary at the airport, following government requirements, said ZHR spokesperson, Jasmin Bodmer.

Currently, the passengers’ testing at Swiss airports is free, but even citizens who test negative for the virus have to self-isolate.