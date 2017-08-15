Swiss Says Goodbye to the Avro “Jumbolino”

MIAMI — Swiss International Airlines has retired its last Avro RJ100 regional jet. To mark the occasion, the airline flew the 15-year veteran aircraft on a special final flight between Geneva and Zurich.

Ship HB-IYZ had the honors of operating the final flight and was treated to a water fountain salute before being officially taken out of service to loud applause from a crowd of employees and aviation fans.

“Making this final landing at our home airport aboard an Avro was a very emotional experience for me! The taking out of service of the Avro aircraft marks the end of an era in the history of aviation in Switzerland” says Michael Weisser, Captain and Avro fleet chief, who performed the flight from Geneva to Zurich with his deputy fleet chief Captain Peter Huber.

This special flight, LX7545, carried a mix of media professionals, staff, and other guests.

Time to say goodbye to an old friend. Today marked the last flight of our Avro RJ100, HB IYZ, from Geneva to Zurich. #GoodbyeAvropic.twitter.com/CaE3kp2A5O — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) August 15, 2017

The Swiss Avro RJ100 seats 97 passengers in a two class configuration. At its peak, Swiss operated 21 Avro RJ100s throughout Europe. With four engines and a spacious cabin, the aircraft gained the nickname “Jumbolino.”

With over 700,000 hours in the air, the Swiss Avro fleet flew over half a million flights.

Replacing the Avro is the new Bombardier CSeries. Already, Swiss (the CSeries launch customer) has taken delivery of ten CSeries aircraft. Of these ten aircraft, eight are of the smaller CS100 and two are of the larger CS300.

By the end of 2018, Swiss plans to take delivery of another 20 CSeries aircraft to its fleet. The CSeries provides Swiss with lower fuel costs and increased range flexibility. Last week Swiss completed its first CSeries flight to London City Airport.