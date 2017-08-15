Airways Magazine

Swiss Says Goodbye to the Avro “Jumbolino”

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Swiss Says Goodbye to the Avro “Jumbolino”

Swiss Says Goodbye to the Avro “Jumbolino”
August 15
15:18 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Swiss International Airlines has retired its last Avro RJ100 regional jet. To mark the occasion, the airline flew the 15-year veteran aircraft on a special final flight between Geneva and Zurich.

Ship HB-IYZ had the honors of operating the final flight and was treated to a water fountain salute before being officially taken out of service to loud applause from a crowd of employees and aviation fans.

Onboard the SWISS CSeries Inaugural Revenue Flight

 “Making this final landing at our home airport aboard an Avro was a very emotional experience for me! The taking out of service of the Avro aircraft marks the end of an era in the history of aviation in Switzerland” says Michael Weisser, Captain and Avro fleet chief, who performed the flight from Geneva to Zurich with his deputy fleet chief Captain Peter Huber.

This special flight, LX7545, carried a mix of media professionals, staff, and other guests.

The Swiss Avro RJ100 seats 97 passengers in a two class configuration. At its peak, Swiss operated 21 Avro RJ100s throughout Europe. With four engines and a spacious cabin, the aircraft gained the nickname “Jumbolino.”

With over 700,000 hours in the air, the Swiss Avro fleet flew over half a million flights.

Replacing the Avro is the new Bombardier CSeries. Already, Swiss (the CSeries launch customer) has taken delivery of ten CSeries aircraft. Of these ten aircraft, eight are of the smaller CS100 and two are of the larger CS300.

Inside Bombardier CSeries’ Final Assembly Line

By the end of 2018, Swiss plans to take delivery of another 20 CSeries aircraft to its fleet. The CSeries provides Swiss with lower fuel costs and increased range flexibility. Last week Swiss completed its first CSeries flight to London City Airport.

0
Tags
AvroCSeriesSwiss

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!