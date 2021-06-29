MIAMI – SWISS International Air Lines (LX) has introduced the product and service characteristics of its new Premium Economy Class today. The carrier has also launched a sales campaign for the new class of travel.

As such, the new Premium Economy Class will complete the seating range for LX’s current Economy, Business, and First Class cabins.

SWISS Premium Economy Class. Image: SWISS International

Premium Economy Features

Aircraft seat manufacturer ZIM will provide the new seating system. The carrier will equip each of its Boeing 777 with 24 Premium Economy seats. The carrier says the seat reclines easily and has a fixed backshell. That feature will ensure no interference will limit the personal space of the passenger behind.

In addition, the new seat is broader than an Economy Class seat, measuring between 46 and 48 centimeters versus 43.4. Consequently, the seat pitch has been increased from 78.7 centimeters in Economy Class to 99 centimeters, resulting in more leg space. Further, LX has developed a new Premium Economy Class seat with increased recline and fold-out leg rest. Lantal of Bern, Switzerland, made the seat coverings out of environmentally friendly materials.

Moreover, LX Premium Economy passengers will receive their own high-quality noise-canceling headphones, which will improve the film or music experience provided by the IFE displays. On night-flight services, personal reading lights will offer adequate lighting, and electronic devices may be charged via the seat’s built-in USB-A connection.

According to Aviator News Room, SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour says, “Our new Premium Economy Class is tailor-made for our previous Economy Class customers who are looking to enhance their air travel experience and enjoy the benefits associated with higher travel classes. In international comparison terms, our SWISS Premium Economy Class is very clearly positioned as a top travel product.”

SWISS Premium Economy Class. Image: SWISS International

A Diverse Culinary Selection

The flag carrier customized the in-flight menu for passengers who choose to fly with this new class of flying. Premium Economy passengers will enjoy a refreshing elderberry welcome drink. Then, they will have three hot meal options all served on porcelain dinnerware. The menu will feature a meal from the award-winning ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight culinary program, as well as vegetarian meals from Hiltl, a renowned vegetarian restaurant.

Apart from the meal service, LX Premium Economy clients will benefit from a significantly improved on-ground travel experience. They can carry 46 kg of luggage, twice as Economy class passengers. In addition, passengers can enjoy SWISS Business Lounges at Zurich (ZRH) and Geneva (GVA) airports, as well as the SWISS Arrival Lounge at ZRH at a discounted fee.

Further, passengers will receive preferential boarding over Economy Class passengers. Last but not least, customers may enjoy downloading two publications from the comprehensive eJournals site onto their digital device before their trip.

SWISS Premium Economy Class. Image: SWISS International

Service for Spring 2022

The company will begin to incorporate this Premium Economy Class progressively across its Boeing 777-300ER fleet in the 4th quarter of this year.

The new class is available for booking from June 28 for those who want to travel from April 2022. During this transformation period, options for upgrading from Economy to Premium Economy are available free of charge subject to availability.