MIAMI – As a result of the tightening of travel restrictions announced last week and the consequent drop in demand, SWISS (LX) is forced to temporarily reduce its flight operations at Geneva-Cointrin Airport (GVA) until the end of March 2021.

SWISS will continue to fly to the Zurich-Kloten (ZRH) hub 13 times weekly and will continue to serve its parent company Lufthansa hub in Frankfurt with seven services per week. This flight program shall ensure continued connectivity to the eastern part of Switzerland.

According to the Carrier press release, the reason for this decision is that LX operates point-to-point flights out of GVA, which does not create additional demand for feeder flights, as it does in ZRH. Moreover, GVA has not yet created an infrastructure permitting COVID-19 testing.

Photo: Geneva Airport

SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx stated that LX “remains, in the long term, fully committed to its commercial and operational activities in Geneva and is making every effort to keep French-speaking Switzerland as well connected as possible to its global network in Zurich.”

The flight schedule out of ZRH also needs to be adapted, according to Vranckx. “Geneva is an important hub for Swiss and will remain so. As soon as conditions permit and demand for air travel picks up again, we will gradually expand our services from Geneva and Zurich.”

The current situation has compelled LX to globally cut down its services and offer only a 10 % share of its 2019 flight schedule.

Featured image: Swiss HB-IJP Airbus A320-214. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

