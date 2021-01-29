LONDON – SWISS International Air Lines (LX) has appointed Benedikt Escher (36) as its new Head of Network Management. Benedikt Escher will take up his new duties on February 1.

Escher will report directly to LX CCO Tamur Goudarzi Pour and within the Lufthansa Group to Senior Vice President Network & Mobility Offer Heiko Reitz in his new capacity.

Benedikt Escher succeeds Michael Trestl, who moved to Austrian Airlines (OS) as its Chief Commercial Officer at the beginning of this year.

Who is Benedikt Escher

Benedikt Escher joined LX as Head of Scheduling & Slot Management in February 2019. In this capacity, he has been responsible for ensuring efficient, competitive and profitable LX flight schedules by optimizing the use of the company’s operational resources such as fleet and crew planning, aircraft maintenance, ground services and airport slots.

Prior to LX, Benedikt Escher had spent some five years in charge of network planning and development at Edelweiss Air (WK) during which, together with various commercial and operational stakeholders, he had been instrumental in effecting the biggest fleet and network expansion in the company’s history.

Escher holds a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs & Governance from the University of St. Gallen and a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship & New Business Venturing from the Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands.

Statement from SWISS

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, LX CCO, said, “I am delighted that, in Benedikt Escher, we have recruited such a skilled and experienced network specialist from our own ranks.”

“In his present function, Benedikt Escher has made optimum use of all the resources required to ensure smooth and robust flight operations, and has done so in some highly challenging and ever-changing conditions. I wish him every further success and satisfaction in his new function.”

