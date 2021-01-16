MIAMI – SWISS International Air Lines (LX) has launched two new freight services, one to Lima (LIM) in Peru and another to Seoul (ICN) in South Korea.

The flights expand the route network of the LX air freight division, Swiss WorldCargo, and the first flight from Zurich (ZRH) to ICN took off on January 15, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER.

Cargo transported between ZRH and ICN will include “general cargo, spare parts, car parts, electronics and other goods.”

Cargo transported between ZRH and LIM, a service that begins on January 19, will include “pharmaceutical goods, machinery and spare parts as well as perishable goods.”

Global Expansion

According to the LX Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Markus Binkert, the freight division has allowed LX to “adapt continuously and very flexibly to the prevailing market conditions.”

International passenger routes may be cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but global expansion in the realm of cargo service can fill some financial holes.

Mr. Binkert further added that LX “can make a continuous economic contribution and ensure the flow of goods between Switzerland, Europe and the world.”

