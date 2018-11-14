Swiss, Helvetic Airways Expand Partnership

LONDON – Swiss International Airlines announced an expansion of its partnership with Helvetic Airways. The new deal will see Helvetic’s future eight Embraer E190-E2 aircraft or similar equipment be deployed on Swiss’s route network from 2019 onwards under wet-leasing arrangements.

This will benefit Helvetic as it can provide greater planning security and ensure the utilization of the new aircraft that will join its fleet.

Commenting on this new expansion was Swiss CEO Thomas Klühr, who said to be “very pleased to be expanding our proven and long-standing partnership with Helvetic Airways”.

Tobias Pogorevc, the CEO of Helvetic Airways thanked Swiss for putting faith into the airline, especially with the new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft on the way.

“We are proud that SWISS is putting its faith in our company and our efficient and comfortable Embraer E190-E2 aircraft,” he said.

Currently, four of Helvetic’s E190-E1 aircraft operate for Swiss and are deployed on flights across 40 different European destinations.

Back at the Farnborough Air Show 2018, Helvetic placed a letter of intent for 12 E190-E2s with the options for an additional 12, with list prices varying between $730 million-$1.5 billion.

Deliveries of the first 12 will take place in late 2019 which will replace most of the Fokker F100s and E190-E1 aircraft the airline has in its fleet. This will be completed by 2021.

It is unclear what routes these new E2 aircraft for Helvetic will initially operate on, but Airways estimates it will be on Swiss’s feeder network into Zurich.

The other four of the 12 E2s that were unmentioned will operate on Helvetic’s own timetables.