SWISS Grounds 29 Airbus A220 Aircraft Amid Engine Troubles
LONDON – SWISS has today had a significant day of disruption and cancellations in its operations following the grounding of all 29 Airbus A220 aircraft in its fleet.
It is understood that the aircraft will be grounded until urgent engine inspections have taken place on the ground.
Data suggests that six of the -100 variants have been grounded in Zurich, with the other three on the ground at Geneva.
For the -300 variants, 12 are in Zurich, six are in Geneva, one is in Maastricht and one is in Paris Charles de Gaulle.
It is understood that the cancellation of services go into tomorrow, which means that we will not see the aircraft back in the air tonight.
Below are the list of flights that have been cancelled as a result of the aircraft being grounded today.
|Date
|Flight no
|Flight
|Status
|Oct 15
|LX1884 / LX1885
|Zurich-Bucharest-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 828 / 829
|Zurich-Hannover-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 970 / 971
|Zurich-Berlin-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1622 / 1623
|Zurich-Milano-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 978 / 979
|Zurich-Berlin-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 424 / 425
|Zurich-Birmingham-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1058 / 1059
|Zurich-Hamburg-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 644 / 645
|Zurich-Paris-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1352 / 1353
|Zurich-Warsaw-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1076 / 1077
|Zurich-Frankfurt-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1348 / 1349
|Zurich-Warsaw-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1086 / 1087
|Geneva-Frankfurt-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1074 / 1075
|Zurich-Frankfurt-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 980 / 981
|Zurich-Berlin-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1084 / 1085
|Geneva-Frankfurt-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1486 / 1487
|Zurich-Prague-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 528 / 529
|Geneva-Nice-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 326 / 327
|Zurich-London-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 356 / 357
|Geneva-London-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 348 / 349
|Geneva-London-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 2160 / 2161
|Geneva-Palma de Mallorca-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 446 / 447
|Geneva-London-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1946 / 1947
|Geneva-Barcelona-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1126 / 1127
|Geneva-Munich-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1822 / 1823
|Geneva-Athens-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 2200 / 2201
|Geneva-Marrakesh-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 2092 / 2093
|Geneva-Lisbon-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 656 / 657
|Zurich-Paris-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1216 / 1217
|Zurich-Oslo-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 2048 / 2049
|Geneva-Madrid-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 454 / 455
|Zurich-London-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1028
|Zurich-Dusseldorf
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1128
|Geneva-Munich
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 1178
|Zurich-Stuttgart
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 2030
|Zurich-Madrid
|cancelled
|Oct 15
|LX 818
|Zurich-Hannover
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 348 / 349
|Geneva-London-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 352 / 353
|Geneva-London-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 782 / 783
|Zurich-Brussels-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 819
|Hannover-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 978 / 979
|Zurich-Berlin-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1029
|Dusseldorf-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1050 / 1051
|Zurich-Hamburg-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1080
|Genf-Frankfurt
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1100 / 1101
|Zurich-Munich-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1120
|Geneva-Munich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1129
|Munich-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1179
|Stuttgart-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1188 / 1189
|Zurich-Nuremberg-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1222 / 1223
|Zurich-Gothenburg-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1430 / 1431
|Geneva-Pristina-Geneva
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1576 / 1577
|Zurich-Vienna-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 1612 / 1613
|Zurich-Milano-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 2031
|Madrid-Zurich
|cancelled
|Oct 16
|LX 2801
|Geneva-Zurich
|cancelled
In a reply to a message made on Twitter by a consumer, the airline said the following, expressing apologies over these cancellations.
“SWISS has decided to conduct engine inspections for its entire C Series fleet. This means that all SWISS C Series aircraft will undergo an extensive examination from today onwards. Only following a faultless inspection will these aircraft be returned to regular flight duties. We apologize for all the inconveniences.”
The airline also confirmed on Twitter that the inspections begun at 1510 local time and will continue as all 29 units will be inspected in the different airports.
The A220s variants are powered with two Pratt & Whitney PW1524G engines, which is the same for both the -100 and -300.
A Much-Needed Grounding?
This grounding was not done lightly.
Today’s engine incident is one of three that have happened between July 2019 and this month alone.
The first incident occurred on July 25 when LX348 between Geneva to London had an uncontained failure on the left side.
LX348 had to divert to Paris as a result, with inspection results stating that the engine post-flight was missing a low-pressure compressor stage one rotor.
The second incident occurred just less than a month ago on September 16, when LX358, operating the same flight as LX348 had to return back to Geneva following a hole in the low-pressure compressor case as well as the stage one rotor pressure compressor also being separated too.
The final incident, which occurred today, came from LX359, again operating to the same destination and origin points, which suffered an engine failure.
It remains clear that there is a pattern in at least two of the three incidents referring to stage one rotor low-pressure compressors.
It is something that the likes of Airbus and Pratt & Whitney will have to come together to discuss a solution for the engine problems.
If a solution is not found, then we could see other carriers potentially choosing to ground its A220s as well. No other carrier has taken this decision as of yet.
Stay tuned to Airways for further updates!