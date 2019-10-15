SWISS Grounds 29 Airbus A220 Aircraft Amid Engine Troubles

LONDON – SWISS has today had a significant day of disruption and cancellations in its operations following the grounding of all 29 Airbus A220 aircraft in its fleet.

It is understood that the aircraft will be grounded until urgent engine inspections have taken place on the ground.

-100: 6 @ ZRH, 3 @ GVA

-300: 12 @ ZRH, 6 @ GVA, 1 @ MST, 1 @ CDG (today's LHR-GVA diversion).



Data suggests that six of the -100 variants have been grounded in Zurich, with the other three on the ground at Geneva.

For the -300 variants, 12 are in Zurich, six are in Geneva, one is in Maastricht and one is in Paris Charles de Gaulle.

It is understood that the cancellation of services go into tomorrow, which means that we will not see the aircraft back in the air tonight.

Below are the list of flights that have been cancelled as a result of the aircraft being grounded today.

Date Flight no Flight Status Oct 15 LX1884 / LX1885 Zurich-Bucharest-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 828 / 829 Zurich-Hannover-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 970 / 971 Zurich-Berlin-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1622 / 1623 Zurich-Milano-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 978 / 979 Zurich-Berlin-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 424 / 425 Zurich-Birmingham-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1058 / 1059 Zurich-Hamburg-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 644 / 645 Zurich-Paris-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1352 / 1353 Zurich-Warsaw-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1076 / 1077 Zurich-Frankfurt-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1348 / 1349 Zurich-Warsaw-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1086 / 1087 Geneva-Frankfurt-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 1074 / 1075 Zurich-Frankfurt-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 980 / 981 Zurich-Berlin-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1084 / 1085 Geneva-Frankfurt-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 1486 / 1487 Zurich-Prague-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 528 / 529 Geneva-Nice-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 326 / 327 Zurich-London-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 356 / 357 Geneva-London-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 348 / 349 Geneva-London-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 2160 / 2161 Geneva-Palma de Mallorca-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 446 / 447 Geneva-London-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 1946 / 1947 Geneva-Barcelona-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 1126 / 1127 Geneva-Munich-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 1822 / 1823 Geneva-Athens-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 2200 / 2201 Geneva-Marrakesh-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 2092 / 2093 Geneva-Lisbon-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 656 / 657 Zurich-Paris-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1216 / 1217 Zurich-Oslo-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 2048 / 2049 Geneva-Madrid-Geneva cancelled Oct 15 LX 454 / 455 Zurich-London-Zurich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1028 Zurich-Dusseldorf cancelled Oct 15 LX 1128 Geneva-Munich cancelled Oct 15 LX 1178 Zurich-Stuttgart cancelled Oct 15 LX 2030 Zurich-Madrid cancelled Oct 15 LX 818 Zurich-Hannover cancelled Oct 16 LX 348 / 349 Geneva-London-Geneva cancelled Oct 16 LX 352 / 353 Geneva-London-Geneva cancelled Oct 16 LX 782 / 783 Zurich-Brussels-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 819 Hannover-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 978 / 979 Zurich-Berlin-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1029 Dusseldorf-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1050 / 1051 Zurich-Hamburg-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1080 Genf-Frankfurt cancelled Oct 16 LX 1100 / 1101 Zurich-Munich-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1120 Geneva-Munich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1129 Munich-Geneva cancelled Oct 16 LX 1179 Stuttgart-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1188 / 1189 Zurich-Nuremberg-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1222 / 1223 Zurich-Gothenburg-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1430 / 1431 Geneva-Pristina-Geneva cancelled Oct 16 LX 1576 / 1577 Zurich-Vienna-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 1612 / 1613 Zurich-Milano-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 2031 Madrid-Zurich cancelled Oct 16 LX 2801 Geneva-Zurich cancelled

In a reply to a message made on Twitter by a consumer, the airline said the following, expressing apologies over these cancellations.

“SWISS has decided to conduct engine inspections for its entire C Series fleet. This means that all SWISS C Series aircraft will undergo an extensive examination from today onwards. Only following a faultless inspection will these aircraft be returned to regular flight duties. We apologize for all the inconveniences.”

The airline also confirmed on Twitter that the inspections begun at 1510 local time and will continue as all 29 units will be inspected in the different airports.

The A220s variants are powered with two Pratt & Whitney PW1524G engines, which is the same for both the -100 and -300.

A Much-Needed Grounding?

This grounding was not done lightly.

Today’s engine incident is one of three that have happened between July 2019 and this month alone.

The first incident occurred on July 25 when LX348 between Geneva to London had an uncontained failure on the left side.

LX348 had to divert to Paris as a result, with inspection results stating that the engine post-flight was missing a low-pressure compressor stage one rotor.

The second incident occurred just less than a month ago on September 16, when LX358, operating the same flight as LX348 had to return back to Geneva following a hole in the low-pressure compressor case as well as the stage one rotor pressure compressor also being separated too.

The final incident, which occurred today, came from LX359, again operating to the same destination and origin points, which suffered an engine failure.

It remains clear that there is a pattern in at least two of the three incidents referring to stage one rotor low-pressure compressors.

It is something that the likes of Airbus and Pratt & Whitney will have to come together to discuss a solution for the engine problems.

If a solution is not found, then we could see other carriers potentially choosing to ground its A220s as well. No other carrier has taken this decision as of yet.

