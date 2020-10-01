MIAMI – SWISS International Airlines (LX) announced yesterday that they had fulfilled all ticket refunds from cancelations up to the end of July. The carrier stated that they had refunded over 1.1 million tickets, worth US$600m in refunds, to passengers and Swiss tour operators.

While a few complex cases still remain open, this marks a significant milestone for the airline. LX will be responding to cases on a rolling basis as flight cancellations continue due to global travel restrictions. SWISS passengers still have the flexibility to rebook their flights with LX as many times as needed.

SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour stated, “I am very pleased that we have been able to eliminate the previous backlog with these ticket refund requests and fulfill the Swiss Confederation’s requirement as planned.”

Pour also said, “I would still like to offer our sincere apologies once again to all the customers concerned for the inconveniences they have incurred.”

Photo: John Leivaditis

COVID-19’s Impact on SWISS

Like most airlines, SWISS has seen a dramatic downturn in demand for travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, LX reported heavy losses for the first half of 2020. The airline cited global travel restrictions as a main cause of the downturn.

LX reported a 55% decrease in revenue from CHF 2.57 billion in the same period last year to CHF 1.17 billion this year. However, the airline recently announced that they would be working to restore parts of their global network this winter.

Moving forward, 85% of LX’s previous route network will now have service. Capacity will average at 30-40% of the original capacity.