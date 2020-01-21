SWISS Completes Airbus A340 Cabin Upgrade Program

MIAMI — Swiss International Air Lines has completed the cabin refurbishment program on its remaining five Airbus A340-300s, as it pushes to create a common hard product, like the one on its flagship, the Boeing 777-300ER.

The A340-300s now feature the same cabin as the Boeing counterparts, configured in a three-class layout with eight seats in First Class, 47 in Business, and 168 in Economy.

At its strongest, the airline’s A340-300 fleet consisted of 15 planes. Since the arrival of the 777s, Swiss has retired six A340s and transferred four to its leisure subsidiary, Edelweiss. SWISS plans to retire the remaining A340-300s before 2025.

The carrier’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tamur Goudarzi Pour, said, “With the completion of our Airbus A340 cabin refurbishment program we are further underlining our quality commitment, and now offer all our customers the same premium air travel experience, including inflight internet connectivity, on all our long-haul flights.”

The Zurich-based carrier currently uses its A340-300s on flights from Zurich to Boston, Johannesburg, and Shanghai. The airline will also the quad-jet on the new Zurich to Osaka route, which is set to launch on March 1, 2020.

As of January 21, 2020, the airline’s fleet consists of 90 aircraft, with an average age of 9.8 years, including 12 Boeing 777-300ERs, nine A220-100s, 20 A220-300s, a pair of A319s, 19 A320s, nine A321s, 14 A330-300s, and five A340-300s.

The airline is set to take delivery of its first A320neo family aircraft later this year and will phase out its remaining A319s.