MIAMI – Today, SWISS International Air Lines (LX) announced it will appoint a new CEO for next year. The successor will be decided in Q4 2020.

According to the announcement, current CEO Thomas Klühr has asked the Board of Directors to release him from his duties due to personal reasons at the end of 2020. The board accepted his request.

Klühr, who has been the airline’s head since 2016, would also step down from his role as Chairman of Edelweiss Air (WK). Just as LX, WK is a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group (LH).

The Swiss carrier also unveiled that Klühr will serve in the future on the new and yet-to-be-established Swiss Aviation Foundation. The entity will be the new monitor of the airline’s Zurich Airport (ZHR) hub, according to a government condition set down in LX’s bailout of US$2bn.

Appreciative Words

With deep regrets, the LX Board of Directors says goodbye to its CEO after five years. According to the Chairman of the Board, Reto Francioni, the airline offered Klühr a great deal to thank him.

Francioni added that Klühr brought success to the carrier, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19. Consequently, the Chairman remarked Klühr’s skill and commitment to stabilize the company both in financial and operational terms.

Francioni revealed that the original plan of the CEO was to depart at the end of March. But Klühr delayed the decision as the current crisis began to unfold. As part of his achievements, Klühr performed a 30 year-career at LH Group and strengthened LX position as a premium carrier.