MIAMI – Yesterday, a SWISS Boeing 777-300(ER)’s port side wing was damaged by a mobile air stair unit at Sao Paulo/Guarulhos Airport (GRU) in Brazil.

The aircraft, HB-JNK, was delivered new in November of 2019 to SWISS. The aircraft’s scheduled outbound flight (LX93) to Zurich was canceled. HB-JNK had arrived in Sao Paulo on October 19th from Zurich as LX92. According to the original Twitter source, the aircraft was parked when the incident occurred.

As seen in the images posted to Twitter, the air stars struck the Boeing 777 just to the left of the engine, and appear to have hit the slats of the wing in two locations.

Weather Conditions in Sao Paulo

Around the time of the incident, Sao Paulo was hit with a thunderstorm and high speed winds. According to recent weather data, winds at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport topped 15 miles per hour.

This evidence suggests that the winds may have lead to the air stairs moving. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates regarding this incident.