MIAMI – Backed by the Lion Air group, Indonesia is set to welcome a new low-cost carrier, Super Air jet (SAJ), which intends to launch operations this year.

The airline has received a green light from the Indonesian DGCA after securing its AOC to operate commercial services.

“With the completion of the certification process, Super Air Jet has fulfilled all technical and safety requirements,” the ministry’s air transportation director general, Novie Riyanto, stated.

Fleet and Destinations

Super Air Jet will launch operations with three 180-seat Airbus A320-232 aircraft, one of which is owned by the airline and two others are under its control. According to planespotters.net, the three aircraft are already registered PK-SAJ, PK-SAT PK-SAV. They expect to receive a fourth, PK-SAW in due time.

The low-cost carrier will focus on the domestic and millennial market, says chief executive Ari Azhari.

Being based out of Jakarta’s, Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK), 10 destinations will be connected – Banjarmasin (BDJ), Batam (BTH), Denpasar, Bali (DPS), Lombok, Mataram (LOP), Medan Kualanamu (KNO), Padang (PDG), Palembang (PLM), Pekanbaru (PKU), Pontianak (PNK), and Surabaya (SUB).

Indonesia’s Aviation Market

THe new airline is still in the process of receiving route permits and standard operating procedures for passenger service from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Indonesia.

Being the sixth-largest aviation market in the world, Indonesia expects rapid growth in the coming decade. The Lion Air Group and Garuda Indonesia (GA) are the two giants, accounting for nearly 90% of Indonesian air traffic. Lion Air Group’s airlines, including Lion Air (JT), Batik Air (ID), Wings Air (IW) and are now backing SAJ.