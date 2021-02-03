MIAMI – Air Lease Corporation announced today the delivery of two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 on a long-term contract to Sunwing Airlines (WG).

These aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1B27 engines, are the third and fourth new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to be deliver to Sunwing from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

Sunwing Boeing 737 MAX 8 C-FMXA. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Statement from CEO and President, Air Lease Corporation

John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation, said, “ALC is pleased to announce these two new Boeing 737-8 deliveries to Sunwing Airlines today. These aircraft mark ALC’s first 737-8 deliveries since the grounding and will provide state-of-the-art efficiency, cabin comfort, and advancement of Sunwing’s environmental sustainability initiatives.”

“We thank ALC for the delivery of two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, and look forward to integrating them into our existing fleet,” said Mark Williams, President, Sunwing Airlines. “The new planes provide advanced technology, comfort and fuel efficiency, and will undoubtedly offer Sunwing Airlines customers an enhanced travel experience when they are placed into commercial service.”

Sunwing Airlines currently has two Boeing 737-800s apart from the other Boeing 737 MAX 8 on lease from ALC. Airways will have photos of the new WG MAX once they arrive. According to a dispatcher at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), one is coming through the airport any minute now.

Sunwing Boeing 737-800NG. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Featured image: C-FMXA Boeing 737 MAX 8 Sunwing RNT. Photo: Phil Wilco/Airways

