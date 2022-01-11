DALLAS – SunExpress (XQ) has confirmed a number of summer flights to Turkey from Gatwick (LGW), Luton (LTN), Manchester (MAN), Birmingham (BHX), and Edinburgh (EDI).

The leisure airline, which is a joint venture between Lufthansa (LH) and Turkish Airlines (TK), will fly to Antalya, Dalaman, and Izmir up to seven times per week. It will also fly to Ankara, Turkey’s capital, and Gaziantep, Anatolia, both of which are popular with ex-pats.

SunExpress will fly to Antalya from all five airports, as well as LGW and MAN, for flights to Dalaman. Additionally, XQ will connect Izmir, Ankara, and Gaziantep to LTN.

SunExpress D-ASMA Boeing 737-9. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Comments from SunExpress

Peter Glade, XQ commercial director, said, “We are excited to grow in the United Kingdom…Travellers from our five airports are longing for well-deserved vacations in the sun at a great price point.”

SunExpress was founded in 1989 and today flies to 51 locations with a fleet of 59 Boeing 737s, carrying a total of 10 million passengers. The airline took its first Boeing 737 MAX delivery back in December.