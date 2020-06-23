Airways Magazine

SunExpress Germany To Shut Down

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Emirates A380 Returns to London, Paris MIAMI – In a tweet this morning, Emirates (EK) announced the airline would return its A380 service to London (LHR) and Paris (CDG) starting July 15. The announcement comes as...
  • Air Canada Raises US$1.23bn in Liquidity MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has just announced it closed two financing transactions for net proceeds of US$1.23bn. Since March, the Canadian flag carrier has raised a liquid US$5.5bn. The...
  

SunExpress Germany To Shut Down

Photo: AeroInside

SunExpress Germany To Shut Down
June 23
12:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – The German subsidiary of SunExpress (XG) is to close down due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The subsidiary, which is run by Lufthansa (LH) and Turkish Airlines (TK), suffered a major setback because of the virus as it was forced to ground all of its aircraft. SunExpress as a Group will remain afloat with its AOC’s elsewhere still remaining active.

It is understood that around 1200 jobs will be affected by this move, especially as the likes of LH aim to continue to cut costs in the wake of restructuring and bailout terms.

To offset the shutdown, the flights that the German subsidiary had will be taken over by the Turkish subsidiary with the XG IATA code or by Lufthansa’s Eurowings. The technicalities behind it have not been announced as of yet.

Comments from SunExpress CEO

Commenting on the move was SunExpress CEO Max Kownatzki, who expressed that the focus now remains within the Turkish market.

“SunExpress has been one of the largest airlines in holiday and ethnic traffic between Germany and Turkey for more than 30 years. Together with our shareholders Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, we have decided to focus on our strength in air travel into Turkey as the home carrier for Antalya and Izmir.”

“With a concentrated route network, a consolidated fleet, and passion for aviation, we will ensure the airline’s competitiveness and future viability, remaining a strong and reliable partner for travel agencies, tour operators, and our direct customers.”

Concetrating on developing countries

According to the CEO, the decision to focus on Turkey is a strategic move to adapt to a “changing competitive environment and future market demand forecast.”

“We believe that by concentrating all our power on a rapidly growing and developing countries such as Turkey, which has a high tourism potential and a strong aviation industry, we will grow and add value with it” he continued.

According to Planespotters.net, there are 13 aircraft in the German subsidiary’s fleet which no doubt will be transferred to the main Turkish wing which has 44 aircraft in its fleet.

A Big Cost-Cut from Lufthansa

In the wake of bailout tensions, LH will be looking to cut costs in return for the €9bn aid package from the German government.

More examples of such cost-cutting have been seen with Brussels Airlines (SN) of which according to La Libre Belgian newspaper, the partnership between the two sides is reaching the end.

As such, the partnership could end shortly where Lufthansa Group would put 55% of its shareholding up for sale, or in the worst-case scenario SN would go bankrupt.

A shock for the German aviation industry

The 1200 jobs lost from the SunExpress Germany shutdown will most likely join 26,000 employees that are surplus to their current requirements.

Overall, this is a big shock to the industry in Germany, especially because of its success in recent years.

For LH, the pressure is evidently mounting if it is making big strides to keep costs at a minimum.

It will be interesting to see how much further changed the German market will look like going forward and more importantly, whether the bailout will be approved this coming Thursday to keep one of Europe’s largest airlines afloat.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
FeaturedLufthansaSunExpress
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European & Social Media Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0