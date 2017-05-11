Sun Country Airlines To Announce New Service To Aruba And Tucson, Arizona

MIAMI — Sun Country Airlines announced today two new nonstop seasonal services from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP) to Aruba (AUA) and Tucson, Arizona (TUS). The new routes are already added to its winter/spring 2018 schedule.

We have two new destinations! We're excited to announce seasonal and nonstop service to Aruba and Tucson, Arizona. https://t.co/mRM8qzKBXw pic.twitter.com/0TUwBXw045 — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) May 10, 2017

Seasonal flights to Aruba and Tucson will be offered on December 2017 through April 2018 via Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, Terminal 2.

“With the addition of Aruba to our destinations, we look forward to giving our Midwest travelers the opportunity to travel to an internationally renowned Caribbean island in the midst of our winter season,” says Zarir Erani, Sun Country Airlines President, and CEO. “We are eager to begin partnering with Queen Beatrix International Airport so our travelers can experience everything the island has to offer.”

Service to Aruba will include one flight per week, departing Saturdays from Dec. 23 to April 7. “This new route will give visitors from Minneapolis/ St. Paul and the surrounding areas a new and more convenient way to visit our beautiful island. We appreciate Sun Country’s confidence in the destination and look forward to a great partnership in the years ahead,” said Mr. James Fazio, Chief Executive Officer of the Aruba Airport Authority N.V.

Additionally, Tucson service will be available from Dec. 21 through April 15, with flights departing Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. According to Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority, “this new weekly nonstop service out of Minneapolis/St. Paul accommodates the travel demands of U.S. travelers, who have shown an increased propensity to visit our island in recent years.”

“We are thrilled to add the culture and arts of Tucson alongside our service to Phoenix,” Erani said. “We look forward to flying into Tucson International Airport as our travelers visit an ever-growing city in Arizona’s beautiful desert climate.”

The CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, Bonnie Allin, also pronounced herself, “We are excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines to Tucson International Airport. We especially look forward to welcoming more Minnesotans to our unique southern Arizona desert and enjoy our winter sunshine.”

This is the first time the airline flies to AUA and to TUS in 35 years of history. The additional services expand the airline capacity to 41 destinations.