MIAMI – Sun Country Airlines (SY) adds 16 nonstop flights with nine routes from their main hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The announced expansion includes nine nonstop airports to its growing network.

Specifically, this expansion includes nine nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), two new nonstop routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and one additional nonstop route from San Antonio International Airport (SAT), Indianapolis International Airport (IND), and Bradley International Airport (BDL).

The carrier will welcome nine new airports destinations to it route network which include Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, John Wayne Airport (SNA) Orange County, California, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Huston Texas, Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) North Carolina.

Other airports in the list include Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) Montana, Fairbanks International Airport (FAI), Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), Indianapolis International Airport (IND), and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) for this summer and fall travel season.

In addition to the new routes, Sun Country also announced it is extending its current schedule through December 14, 2021.

“We are excited to extend our network and offer people access to even more low-cost vacation options when they are ready to travel again,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker. “The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround.”

Photo: Sun Country Airlines

Route Schedule

From Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Airport John Wayne Airport (SNA) George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) Bradley International Airport (BDL) Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) Jackson Hole Airport (JAC)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) Service begins May 6, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021

May 28, 2021

May 29, 2021 Frequency 4x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 2x weekly 1x weekly Days of Operation Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday Thursdays and Sundays Fridays and Sundays Fridays and Mondays Mondays and Fridays Wednesdays and Saturdays Wednesdays and Saturdays Mondays and Fridays Saturdays Slide chart>

In a written statement RDU airport CEO Michael Landguth said “We believe Sun Country will be a great option for leisure travelers looking to book budget-friendly fares between the Research Triangle and the Twin Cities.”

From George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Airport Cancun International Airport (CUN) McCarran International Airport (LAS) Service Begins May 27, 2021 September 2, 2021 Frequency 2x weekly 2x weekly Days of Operation Thursdays and Sundays Thursdays and Sundays

From Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Airport John Wayne Airport (SNA) Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) Mexico Service Begins May 6, 2021 May 28, 2021 Frequency 2x weekly 2x weekly Day of Operation Thursdays and Sundays Mondays and Fridays

From San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Airport Cancun International Airport (CUN) Service Begins May 28, 2021 Frequency 2x weekly Day of Operation Mondays and Fridays

From Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Airport Orlando International Airport (MCO) Service Begins September 2, 2021 Frequency 2x weekly Day of Operation Thursdays and Sundays

From Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Airport Orlando International Airport (MCO) Service Begins September 2, 2021 Frequency 2x weekly Day of Operation Thursdays and Sundays

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun country Airlines is a privately held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul. Founded by a small group of pilots and flight attendants in 1983, the award-winning airline has established itself as a leader in leisure travel over its 37 years of service.

The airline encourages guests to ‘Get to Going’, the embodiment of the brand’s purpose to help customers travel more with low fares and safe, reliable, nonstop service to more than 50 amazing destinations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The carruer offers services from its Sun Country Charters and Sun Country Vacations divisions, and also operates a cargo business. SY operates a fleet of 43 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with no currently published aircraft orders.

Featured image: Mateo Skinner/Airways

