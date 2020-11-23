LONDON – A stored British Airways Boeing 747-400 that is in storage at Castellon Airport (CDT) has caught fire.

Aircraft Information

The registration of the aircraft is not yet clear, but with it being painted in the oneworld livery, it is likely to be G-CIVD (L.N. 1048 / MSN 27349), which is the only aircraft in the livery stored at CDT according to Planespotters.net.

‘Victor Delta’ was withdrawn from use and stored at London Heathrow (LHR) from April until August this year before flying down to CDT for its eventual fate.

It was first delivered to British Airways in December 1994 and when operable, offered 14 seats in First Class, 52 seats in Business, 36 in Premium Economy, and 235 in Economy.

‘Victor Delta’ was the first of the 31 airframes to be retired by BA, with its last flight between LHR and Lagos (LOS) on April 18.

The aircraft was flown over 115,276.8 hours, operating 13,364 flights and traveling 50 million miles.

Victor Delta was painted into “oneworld” special colors back in January 2014, around 20 years after it came into service.

The airframe featured the Landor livery too, with the title “City of Coventry” applied onto it.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE #1 @ 1420BST – CDT Airport released a statement via Twitter concerning the blaze.

“Castellon airport firefighters worked together to extinguish a fire in an aircraft. There have been no injuries to regret and the fire is already confined.”

Photo: CDT Airport.

Featured Image: G-CIVD, a British Airways Boeing 747-400 in the oneworld livery. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

