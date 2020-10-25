MIAMI – Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), Flair Airlines (F8) has chosen Stephen Jones as its new CEO. He replaces F8’s previous president, Jim Scott who will retire.

Jones spent more than 12 years at Air New Zealand (NZ), before becoming EVP and Deputy CEO of Wizz Air (W6). F8 has selected Jones because of his experience with the ULCC model, as he managed one of Europe’s most successful low-cost airlines.

Stephen Jones. Picture Source: Flair Airlines

Comments from Stephen Jones

“I am extremely excited to be joining Flair Airlines at this stage of its journey. I firmly believe that Canadian travelers deserve a better deal. It’s time for the Canadian public to benefit from true competition and the choice that passengers in every other region of the world enjoy,” Said Jones.

“Throughout my career, I have seen the meaningful economic and human impact a ULCC can have on a society; I am privileged to join the Flair team in their mission to do the same in Canada.”

Flair Airlines’ B737-800. Picture Source: Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines

Flair was founded in 2005 as Flair Air and started operating cargo and passenger services with two Boeing 727s. It started transporting workers around Canada. Between 2008 and 2010, the airline replaced its Boeing 727s with 737-400s. In 2017, it purchased NewLeaf, a Canadian virtual airline, or ticket reseller, based in Winnipeg.

After that, the airline went through a major transition. It changed its logo, livery, colours, but most importantly its goal. They planned to become a Canadian low-cost carrier. They moved their headquarters to Edmonton (YEG) as part of the transition.

Today, F8 has an extensive domestic network. It operates out of 11 Canadian airports. It operates three Boeing 737-800s configured to 189 Economy seats.

The previous CEO, Jim Scott lead the airline’s transition and worked there for three years. With Stephen Jones, F8 plans to expand further to make low-cost flying available to more people.