MIAMI – Upstart Taiwanese luxury carrier Starlux Airlines (JX) has announced that its incoming Airbus A350 fleet will be equipped with first-class seating. JX launched its first flight to Macau (MFM) in January using lie-flat business class seating on a fleet of Airbus A321neo.

Having ordered 17 A350 in March, JX plans to use them on routes around Asia along with long-haul flights to the US. Such offerings would buck the trends of Taiwanese aviation considering that EVA Air (BR) and China Airlines (CI) have both significantly scaled back their first-class offerings in recent years.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Routes Delayed to 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, JX was only able to operate for around two months but has now restarted routes to Penang (PEN) and MFM.

According to airline spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei, plans are in place to launch new Cebu (CEB) and Okinawa (OKA) flights depending on the course of the pandemic. JX also plans on opening more routes in Northeast and Southeast Asia beginning in the second half of 2021.

JX upon receiving the A350 is poised to set a new standard, perhaps a resurgence, in first-class travel.