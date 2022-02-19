DALLAS – Starlux Airlines (JX) has received its first A330neo. The aircraft landed at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) today at 16:15 local time.

Starlux is the first airline in Taiwan to purchase an A321neo. The aircraft, registered B-58301, was personally flown back to Taiwan by the carrier’s chairman, K.W. Chang.

Starlux plans to lease eight A330neo aircraft. The B-58301 is the first of them, and it will be put into service in May after the necessary approvals and crew training are completed. 2022 will see three more added to the fleet.

According to AVIATOR, the A330neos will gradually expand JX’s route network to include major Asian cities such as Macau, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo.

Photo: Starlux Airlines

The A330neo

The A330neo, which is powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offers remarkable economy — with a 12% lower fuel burn per flight than previous generation competitors — as well as significant noise reduction.

The airline also announced a long-term TotalCare servicing agreement with Rolls-Royce for the airline’s eight Airbus A330neo aircraft, expanding on their current relationship.

The JX A330neo has a roomy interior with 297 seats, including 28 in business class and 269 in economy. The type features Airbus’ Airspace cabin, which is designed to tailor and maximize all available space while also providing extra comfort and ambiance.

Additionally, the A330neo’s overhead storage is 66% larger, ensuring that passengers have extra room to store their belongings. Finally, the LED lighting can flip between numerous settings, creating the correct atmosphere for all phases of a journey, including reducing jetlag.

A350 XWB hands-on. Photo: Airbus

A Full Fleet Upgrade

The Taiwanese carrier has also placed an order for 18 Airbus A350 XWBs, which will be powered by Trent XWB engines and will be covered by the TotalCare long-term service agreement.

It is clear that the JX fleet is now undergoing a complete refit. The first A330neo has arrived, and deliveries of eighteen A350 XWBs will begin in the third quarter of this year.

The airline will be able to grow its network with efficiency and provide a more convenient and luxurious service from Taiwan to more locations by strategically deploying its A321neos, A330neos, and A350 XWBs on routes of varying distances.

Featured image: Starlux Airlines A330neo. Render: Airbus