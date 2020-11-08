MIAMI – Starlux Airlines (JX) has announced expansion plans to North America, having applied to 15 routes with the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

The potential routes are between Taiwan and Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Guam (GUM), Honolulu (HNL), Seattle (SEA), San Jose (SJO), Ontario (ONT), New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Washington D.C. (DCA), Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Boston (BOS), and Miami (MIA).

Airlines spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei said the routes may launch by 2022, bringing unprecedented transpacific expansion, especially to cities such as MIA.

Starlux Airlines A321N B-58201. Photo: Dirk Grothe

A Rising Icon

JX will fly 17 wide-body Airbus A350 (nine A350-900s and eight A350-1000s) which are to be delivered beginning in late 2021.

The routes also have the potential to be flown by Airbus A330neos, which JX recently ordered.

With luxury service bolstered by the addition of a first class, an increasing rarity in the industry, along with a brand new fleet JX looks well positioned to become a leading carrier in Taiwan and indeed the Pacific amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starlux Airlines’ firm order for 17 A350 XWBs. Photo: Airbus

Featured imageÑ Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.