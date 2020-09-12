MIAMI – Taipei-based Starlux Airlines (JX) is set to become Taiwan’s first Airbus A330neo operator. According to Airbus, JX ordered eight aircraft of the type via Air Lease Corporation.

Last year, JX firmed up an order for 17 Airbus A350 aircraft. At the time, the deal included 12 A350-1000 and five -900 variants. However, Cirium fleet data indicates the order actually comprises of nine A350-900s and eight A350-1000s. Currently, JX operates three A321neo, with a further seven on order.

Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily reported that JX could take the first A330neo from as early as late next year. According to Flight Global, the order arrives as the carrier’s first A350 delivery timetable shifts to the right. JX was expected to have taken the first A350 late next year but this has been postponed until 2022 since then.

Starlux Airlines’ firm order for 17 A350 XWBs. Photo: Airbus

Starlux Increases Its Fleet

According to onemileatatime.com, contrary to what most airlines are currently doing, JX has increased its A350 order. The carrier is reported to have ordered one more A350-900. This brings the total orders for the type to 10. Apple Daily also reports that the carrier will lease three additional A321neos.

Just last week, JX announced that its incoming A350 fleet would be equipped with first-class seating. Previously, JX had launched its first flight to Macau (MFM) in January using lie-flat business class seating on a fleet of Airbus A321neo.

Having ordered 17 A350 in March, JX plans to use them on routes around Asia along with long-haul flights to the US. Such offerings would buck the trends of Taiwanese aviation considering that EVA Air (BR) and China Airlines (CI) have both significantly scaled back their first-class offerings in recent years.