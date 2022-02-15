DALLAS – ST Engineering announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has signed an agreement to lease five Airbus A320P2F to Vaayu Group (Vaayu). Astral Aviation (V8), a fast-growing all-cargo airline based in Nairobi, Kenya, will be the launch operator for the first two passenger-to-freighter aircraft. Vaayu will sublease the craft to Astral.

According to a company press release, the first A320P2F is expected to be placed on lease in 2Q 2022. ST Engineering is handling the conversion, and it is notable that this will be the world’s first A320P2F aircraft to go into operation. ST Engineering will also convert and lease the remaining four freighter aircraft progressively.

Yip Heng Meng, EVP/Head of Aviation Asset Management at ST Engineering, said, “We are excited to welcome Vaayu as our first A320P2F lessee customer, and for Astral Aviation to be the first airline in the world to operate such a platform.”

Astral Aviation will sublease the first A320P2F aircraft from Vaayu Group. ST Engineering will handle the conversion. Shown here: A Boeing 762 freighter in Astral livery.

Born Out of the Pandemic

Emad Al Monayea, Chairman and President, Vaayu Group, said, “The upside of the pandemic was an increase in sales in the e-commerce space. Freighters and cargo handlers worldwide did not expect this. However, we saw this coming. We simply fast-tracked the process; from conception to reality in this A320P2F program.”

Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO at Astral Aviation, said, “We are truly honored to be the launch operator for the A320P2F which is also the first Airbus in Astral’s fleet of 14 freighter aircraft. The Airbus range of freighter aircraft is impressive and will add immense value.”

Gadhia continued, “Coupled with the fact that the family of A320/A321 aircraft has modern fly-by-wire technology and advanced performance, the A320/A321P2F are ideal solutions for express domestic and regional operations.”

The press release adds that the A320P2F is one of the two variants – the other being the A321P2F – in the Airbus narrowbody P2F program by ST Engineering, Airbus, and their joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke. The A320/A321P2F conversion programs are the first in their size category with easy-to-operate volumetric usability that offers both main deck and lower deck containerized loading.

ST Engineering is showcasing its freighter conversion, leasing, and other aerospace capabilities at the Aviation Cluster of the ST Engineering Pavilion (G01) from February 15–18, 2022 at the Singapore Air Show.

Featured image: Airbus