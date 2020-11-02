MIAMI – As part of Corsair’s (SS) new fleet, the Airbus A330neo aircraft has taken to the skies for the first time. More deliveries will take place over the next five years following the airline’s withdrawal of the Boeing 747.

On October 30, the first airline’s A330neo took off and landed at Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse, France, after a two-hour flight. Once SS receives the delivery, the jet will have F-HRNB as its registration.

According to AIB Family Flights, the aircraft was seen without its engines during the Summer. Then, in October, Airbus added two Rolls-Royce Trent 7000-72 engines to the A330neo. Just a day before the maiden flight, the manufacturer conducted the jet’s taxi but rejected its takeoff testing.

In August, when the delivery was first expected, Routesonline.com revealed that the SS’ A330neo would enter into service in mid-December. The destination cities from Paris Orly Airport (ORY) then included Mauritius, Pointe-a-Pitre and St. Denis de la Reunion. The same source also reported that the aircraft would serve to launch the upcoming ORY-New York (JFK) route next year.

Corsair Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Photo: Touché du Kilo Yankee.

New Fleet Coming

According to several reports, the French-based carrier will now seek to expand its fleet by having an all-Airbus one. First, it retired its first Boeing 747-400 in December 2020. Following this move, it announced the retirement of its final two same-tye wide-body airlines by 2021.

in addition, the ongoing pandemic just sped up the plans to acquire five Airbus A330-900neo, three on firm order from Airbus, and two from lessors. Regarding the manufacturer, SS would take delivery of its first A330-900 jet in Q4 2020. In contrast, the other two aircraft would be delivered in February and April 2021.

As a result, the airline’s fleet would include five A330-900s and five A330neos. So far, France is facing a second COVID-19 wave and has banned travel and implemented lockdown measures. Hence, it remains to be confirmed if the jet will start operating this year or SS will have to wait until 2021 to see it in the skies.

Featured photo: Corsair Airbus A330 aircraft. Photo: Airbus.

