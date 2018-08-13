SriLankan Welcomes Last A320neo Family Aircraft (+Photos)

LONDON – Sri Lanka’s flag carrier, SriLankan Airlines, has completed the acquisition of their Airbus A320neo family aircraft by receiving the sixth neo variant.

The aircraft, an A321neo, arrived at the airline’s base in Bandaranaike International Airport.

The aircraft in question flew all the way from Hamburg via Abu Dhabi for a fuel stop.

The carrier now has six neo aircraft as well as 27 other current engine option A320s in its fleet.

The use of the A321neo will enable the airline to boost their portfolio into the likes of the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia and China respectively.

Sri Lankan’s current network structure aims to attract more tourism and business into the country a by offering a more reliable connecting operation in Colombo.

The carrier currently operates an all Airbus fleet, using A330-300s and A320/A321neo aircraft, connecting around 100 destinations across 47 different countries, including their codesharing operations.

As every plane arrives into the airline’s headquarters in Katunayake, they are welcomed with religious observances to “bestow blessings on the new aircraft before it embarks on its maiden commercial flight”.

Increased Flights To Middle East

Due to growing demand, SriLankan has boosted to daily frequencies its flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. with the airline looking to boost connectivity in other areas of the Middle East.

With the neo variant of the A320 family of aircraft, the airline will continue linking Sri Lanka at a much more efficient pace, even perhaps suggesting that if the airline’s operations and cost per available seat decreases, they might look into a future upgrade to the longer-range variant, the A321neo LR.