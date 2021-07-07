MIAMI – Flag carrier Sri Lankan Airlines (UL) suffered a shortage of fuel while on the return leg heading to Colombo and had to make an emergency landing in the south Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) after being denied by Muscat, the capital of Oman.

On July 6, Sri Lankan flight UL-504 operated by an Airbus A330-300 (4R-ALR) departed London Heathrow (LHR) for Colombo, an overnight flight spanning across two continents with a flight time of nearly 11 hours.

During the flight, UL-504 suffered a shortage of fuel. The flight crew sought permission to make an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport (MCT) but it was denied due to weather conditions. after roughly another three hours of flying, the A330 landed in TRV at around 13:30 local time.

After a quick refuel, it was airborne again for a quick 40-min flight back home to Colombo (CMB).

Unclear Reasons for the Incident

The flight was reportedly carrying the Sri Lankan Men’s National cricket team after their game in England. “We had to divert to India because we lost fuel,” said Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Mickey Arthur to talkSPORT.

The reason for the above incident is not known at the time of this writing, nor whether it was due to a fuel miscalculation or a possible fuel leak.