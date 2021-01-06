MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has resumed flying to the UK and to Australia and New Zealand under a special agreement. Last month, the government of Singapore banned foreign travelers in the UK from visiting or passing through the city state.

Australia and New Zealand remain closed to foreign nationals, but resident citizens can return home by staying at hotels and carrying out a 14-day preventive quarantine. In addition, a maximum limit of 30 passengers per flight applies for international flights to Australia.

As mentioned in Businesstraveler.com, under the special arrangement with SQ and Singapore, travelers on the Kangaroo route must present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure. They will be segregated from other passengers while on board and cannot leave the aircraft during their layover in Singapore.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 taxiing via Hotel, Malpensa Airport (MXP) Photo: Andrea Ongaro/AW

Statement from Singapore Spokeperson

A SQ spokesperson said that the same Airbus A350 aircraft will be used on both legs of the approved routes, adding that “these services are primarily to accommodate existing bookings for both New Zealand and Australia-bound passengers.”

“Passenger numbers remain restricted; however [new] bookings may be made, subject to availability and passengers meeting requisite travel and entry requirements.”

In October, the Star Alliance member carried nearly 2,800 passengers into Australia, or 7.5% of all inbound international traffic. SQ ranked as the country’s fourth largest international carrier, trailing Qatar Airways (QR), Air New Zealand (NZ), and Emirates (EK).

Featured image: Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Aidan Pullino/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.