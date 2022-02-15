DALLAS – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has agreed to pay US$2.8bn to GE Aviation for 22 GE9X engines, completing the purchase of 31 Boeing 777X aircraft.

After an earlier order for 40 GE9X engines in 2017, the airline now has 62 GE9Xs on order. This also implies that GE Aviation’s engine will now serve all 31 aircraft.

Mike Hoffmeister, General Manager of the GE Aviation GE9X Program, commented on the news, saying, “We are proud to continue to extend our partnership with Singapore Airlines, which has been a long-standing customer. The GE9X engine has an unrivaled blend of performance and fuel efficiency in its category.”

BOEING N779XX BOEING 777-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Growth Opportunities

Further reacting to the story, Mr. Lau Hwa Peng, the Senior VP of Engineering at SQ said that the cutting-edge technologies used in the Boeing 777-9 and GE9X engines would aid SIA in increasing operational efficiencies, lowering fuel use, and reducing carbon emissions significantly.

Peng added, “This will solidify SIA’s status as a global giant and enable us to seize future growth opportunities,” he added.

Now that the set for SQ has been completed, all eyes will be on GE Aviation and Boeing to deliver both the engine and the aircraft.

Featured image: GE