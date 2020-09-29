MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SQ) is taking inflight dining to a whole new level. It is turning one of its Airbus A380 into a “pop-up restaurant.” Guests will be able to board the aircraft on the ground and select meals from the airline’s own menus.

Prior to serving meals, SQ will give guests a full tour of the A380. Additionally, it will offer behind-the-scenes tours of its training center. The airline wants to cater to people who miss flying but have been unable to travel due to COVID-19.

Singapore was originally looking to offer scenic flights aboard its aircraft. However, this was met with public backlash over environmental concerns. The airline then quickly dropped the idea in favor of something else.

Singapore’s Airbus A380. Photo: Rolf Wallner via Wikimedia

A Two-Day Dining Experience

A380 Restaurant @Changi’ will be open for two days only on October 25 and 25. Tickets will be available for purchase through KrisShop beginning October 12. The restaurant will be located at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).

Singapore is encouraging guests to wear traditional clothes, such as kilts and sarees. Those who do so will get special gifts. All other guests will get goodie bags. The cabin crew will wear a range of uniforms from the airline’s history.

Guests will be able to choose which cabin class they want to sit in. Singapore will serve its signature international dishes as well as dishes from its Peranakan menu. Alcoholic drinks are going to be available on the house.

Furthermore, SQ will offer full inflight entertainment to all of its guests. The airline has over 1,000 options for movies and music accessible on its seatback screens.

PHOTO: Singapore Airlines.

Keeping Customers Engaged

Singapore says its pop-up restaurant is part of its ‘Discover Your Singapore Airlines’ experience. “With COVID-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time,” says SQ’s Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong.

Singaporeans who do not participate in A380 Restaurant @Changi have an option for at-home dining. All airline meals will be complete with wine and champagne. Deliveries will begin on October 5.