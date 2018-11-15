Airways Magazine

Spirit Penetrates Into Austin With Nine Destinations

November 15
08:05 2018
LONDON – The Texan Capital City, Austin (AUS), will get a massive Spirit expansion starting February 14, 2019. The Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier will be coming in hot from nine destinations: Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.

All of these flights will operate on a daily basis, offering a tremendous connectivity out of Austin through Spirit’s vast domestic network.

The airline’s VP of Network Planning, Mark Kopczak, admitted that Austin is not only a “booming hub for music, cuisine and the arts, but it has quickly become an economic driver for multiple other industries.”

“We are offering not one or two, but nine different nonstop destinations because we know Austin is ready for Spirit. Central Texas travelers will benefit from Spirit Airlines’ distinctive service,” he said.

Austin will be the third destination in the state of Texas following Houston and Dallas. 

Read More: Spirit Airlines Unveils New International Routes from Houston

These route additions come following a significant expansion strategy that the carrier has presented to the market over the past few weeks.

The airline also launched a massive winter expansion out of Florida with 20 new seasonal routes.

Services starting in Jacksonville, Orlando, and San Juan are all expected to have additional flights going into 2019, representing a significant capacity increase. 

It will be interesting to see what success these new routes will have going into 2019 and whether this will contribute to any potential boosts in profitability, passenger numbers and load factors. 

