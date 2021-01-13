MIAMI – Getting to Southern California’s beautiful beaches will now be easier as Spirit Airlines (NK) announced a new daily service from Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) beginning March 1, 2021. The new service adds competition and additional capacity into a popular business and leisure destination for Sacramento travelers.

Director Cindy Nichol said the airline was excited to add another great nonstop option connecting the Sacramento region to Southern California, as COVID vaccines become increasingly available and more people choose to travel. “Whether travelers are looking to relax on the beach, get active outdoors, or experience delicious seaside dining, Southern California is a popular year-round destination.”

On his part, John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning, said NK was happy to bring more low-cost options to its guests in the Golden State, with a new nonstop flight connecting Sacramento to Santa Ana. “We look forward to welcoming travelers on this new route to Southern California, as we continue to give our Guests More Go on the West Coast.”

Flights go on sale starting today.

Spirit Airlines, CDC travel guidelines

Passengers are required to wear a face coverings and social distance whenever possible throughout their journey. The airline recommends travelers arrive early in anticipation of additional security screenings. ‘Spirit Airlines Guest Safety’ guidelines in NK’s press release state:

“Spirit’s commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings and complete a health and safety acknowledgment prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.”

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments to disinfect and form an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

