Spirit Airlines To Build Top-Class Headquarters In Fort Lauderdale

In less than three years, Spirit will be moving its main offices from Miramar to a new facility at Dania Pointe, a top-of-its-class, almost one million square feet mixed-use development in Dania Beach, Florida that offers space for retail, restaurants, and housing.

It is a marked upgrade from Spirit’s current home of 20 years in Miramar, which was renovated back in 2016. Airways toured the plucky, no frills workplace, located in an executive park resembling a strip mall.

The new campus will be up to 500,000 square feet and cost the budget airline approximately $250 million.

The new offices are expected to bring 225 new jobs to the South Florida community along with 1,000 employees from the Miramar headquarters.

The campus is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will keep the headquarters close in range to Spirit’s largest operating hub, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Aside from office space, the campus will feature a new crew training facility, equipped with flight simulators in order to maximize operational ability while still offering easy access to FLL.

Spirit Airlines President and CEO, Ted Christie, reminisced on the company’s history and offered optimism regarding its future. “It was two decades ago when Spirit moved to South Florida and temporarily headquartered in a building of less than 1,000 square feet. Today’s announcement shows just how far we’ve come,” he said.

The chief executive emphasized that Spirit “looks forward to creating more jobs and driving future economic development as South Florida’s Hometown Airline.”

The airline also received praise from government officials in the South Florida community, including the mayors of Broward County and Dania Beach, as well as the CEOs of Enterprise Florida, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered his congratulations to the airline, stating that the new campus “reinforces Florida’s position as a leader in the aviation industry and important hub for international travelers and commerce.”

The project will both offer premier operative efficiency and amalgamate Spirit’s real estate holdings. The budget carrier has had a strong presence in South Florida for the past two years and looks to solidify its position in the region’s future with the new headquarters.