DALLAS – Miramar, Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines (NK) recently announced the opening of a new destination in northern Mexico planned for this summer. The airline will fly to Monterrey International Airport (MTY) from Houston (IAH) and Austin (AUS). MTY will become the fourth destination of the airline in Mexico.

Spirit will have some competition on its new route from IAH to MTY. Indeed, two airlines already fly this route. According to airlinedata.com, United (UA) operates up to seven daily flights on the route, using a Boeing 737-700 or an Embraer 175 operated by Mesa Airlines (YV). Moreover, Viva Aerobus (VB) flies the route up to four times daily with an A320.

The new route from IAH will complement NK’s network. The airline already serves seven international destinations from the Texas city, along with 17 domestic routes. The situation is different from AUS. NK will be the first carrier to offer direct flights between these cities.

The new Mexico route will provide “a critical air link between major cities”, according to the airline. Both flights will be operated twice daily, starting June 22, 2022.

John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at NK, said, “Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our Guests with More Go.”

Ricardo Dueñas, General Director of OMA, the company that owns MTY, declared that “The addition of these new routes, thanks to our partnership with Spirit Airlines, will benefit our passengers with more convenient options to fly to some of our most popular destinations. We welcome Spirit to the OMA Group.”

NK also operates flights to Central America and the Caribbean. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Spirit in Mexico

Spirit first flew to Mexico in 2003, with its first flight to Cancun (CUN). The airline continued to expand gradually, opening a new destination at Los Cabos (SJD) in 2012. Finally, the airline started flying to Puerto Vallarta (PVD) in 2021, despite the Covid crisis. Mexico became over the years an important part of NK’s international network.

Between June and September 2022, NK will operate over 1,200 flights to CUN, and around 200 to SJD and PVD each, according to airlinedata.com. Mexico will be the airline’s second most served country, far behind the US of course. NK is also the tenth airline in terms of seat capacity between the US and Mexico.

This new destination shows how NK is expanding in Mexico. With the upcoming merger with Frontier (F9), the airline will be one of the most important low-cost carriers between Mexico and the US.

Featured image: Spirit only operates A320 family aircraft. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways