Airways Magazine

Spirit To Launch Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale To Oakland

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Spirit To Launch Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale To Oakland

Spirit To Launch Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale To Oakland
January 18
08:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Low-Cost, fast-growing Airline Spirit Airlines plans to start flights from its base in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Oakland (OAK), starting on April 1, 2020, running daily for the entire summer season. Spirit will be the only carrier operating the route.

Spirit started flying to OAK in 2011 and operates five routes to the West Coast destination: a four-daily rotation to Las Vegas (LAS), a twice daily rotation to Los Angeles (LAX), and the other three being daily summer seasonal flights to Houston (IAH), Detroit (DTW) and Chicago (ORD).

Just last month, in December, Spirit unveiled its new A320 Family cabin, which is to be retrofitted across its entire fleet. The airline also placed a massive 100 aircraft order from Airbus, for more A320neo family planes.

“Right now, our Guests on both coasts have limited options between the Bay Area and South Florida. Offering the only nonstop connection between Oakland with Fort Lauderdale makes it easier for travelers on both ends, and it shows our guests we’re tailoring our options to them as we keep growing our nationwide network,” said John Kirby, the airline’s Vice President of Network Planning.

Likewise, Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, admitted being “thrilled to welcome Fort Lauderdale to Oakland’s route map.”

“This flight will make it more convenient than ever for our travelers to reach the sun and sand of South Florida. Plus, it gives them access to Spirit’s dozens of international destinations and the cruises departing from South Florida ports,” said Francis.

As of January 17, 2020, Spirits all-Airbus fleet of 145 aircraft, with an average age of six years. It consists of 31 A319s, 64 A320s, 30 A321s, and 20 A320NEOs.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based near Glasgow, Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 7,000 Subscribers, Studies Tourism Management and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0