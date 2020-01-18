Spirit To Launch Nonstop Flights From Fort Lauderdale To Oakland

MIAMI — Low-Cost, fast-growing Airline Spirit Airlines plans to start flights from its base in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Oakland (OAK), starting on April 1, 2020, running daily for the entire summer season. Spirit will be the only carrier operating the route.

Spirit started flying to OAK in 2011 and operates five routes to the West Coast destination: a four-daily rotation to Las Vegas (LAS), a twice daily rotation to Los Angeles (LAX), and the other three being daily summer seasonal flights to Houston (IAH), Detroit (DTW) and Chicago (ORD).

Just last month, in December, Spirit unveiled its new A320 Family cabin, which is to be retrofitted across its entire fleet. The airline also placed a massive 100 aircraft order from Airbus, for more A320neo family planes.

“Right now, our Guests on both coasts have limited options between the Bay Area and South Florida. Offering the only nonstop connection between Oakland with Fort Lauderdale makes it easier for travelers on both ends, and it shows our guests we’re tailoring our options to them as we keep growing our nationwide network,” said John Kirby, the airline’s Vice President of Network Planning.

Likewise, Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, admitted being “thrilled to welcome Fort Lauderdale to Oakland’s route map.”

“This flight will make it more convenient than ever for our travelers to reach the sun and sand of South Florida. Plus, it gives them access to Spirit’s dozens of international destinations and the cruises departing from South Florida ports,” said Francis.

As of January 17, 2020, Spirits all-Airbus fleet of 145 aircraft, with an average age of six years. It consists of 31 A319s, 64 A320s, 30 A321s, and 20 A320NEOs.