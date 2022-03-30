DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) has announced the completion of its relocation to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal A. The move will change how the low-cost airline carries out its operations at the airport. In the previous years, NK operated from both Terminal C and Terminal A.

Spirit expects to enhance its customers’ experience by having all flights operate from Terminal A, also known as Marine Air Terminal. NK says the move will also benefit the airline’s ground operations, as having all aircraft landing at the same terminal will give more room for resource optimization.

Matt Klein, NK’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer praised the move and gave recognition to all the parties involved, “We sincerely thank all parties who helped make this terminal relocation a reality, especially the Port Authority of New York New Jersey who supported our transition between the two terminals.”

Klein added, “At Spirit, we are committed to our Invest in the Guest initiatives. The consolidation of our operations at LGA is yet another important achievement for our airline as well as our Guests. We are excited to see our brand continue to grow in New York and, most importantly, it’s a true honor to now serve all of our Guests from the historic Marine Air Terminal.”

Map. LGA

Marine Air Terminal and LaGuardia’s View

Marine Air Terminal is considered to be of the most convenient Terminals at LGA; it can be accessed via a dedicated exit from the highway, avoiding road congestion that could affect other Terminals in LaGuardia.

It was built in 1939, and today remains the only active airport terminal dating from the first generation of passenger travel in the United States and the “Golden Age of the Flying Boat.”

The Terminal is also home to a massive 12-foot-high, 235-foot-long art-deco mural “Flight” by James Brooks that encircles the interior wall of the terminal’s rotunda and tells the story of human flight. A real gem for Avgeek traveling through the building.

LaGuardia General Manager Tony Vero commented on NK’s move, “As LaGuardia Airport continues its transformative redevelopment, we are delighted to welcome Spirit Airlines to Terminal A, the historic Marine Air Terminal. We look forward to working with Spirit to provide best-in-class service to a growing number of air passengers.”

Featured image: Spirit only operates A320 family aircraft. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways