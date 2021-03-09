MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK) has announced today it will be adding three new routes from LaGuardia Airport (LGA), including a new route to Los Angeles (LAX) beginning in June.

Additional expansions include nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning in April and Nashville, Tennessee in May. In addition to the new services, NK will be expanding its operations at LGA by beginning to offer flights from Terminal A.

Starting on April 28, all five of NK’s flights to Fort Lauderdale will operate out of Terminal A, while NK’s other operations will continue at Terminal C.

Spirit maintains a strong bridge for flights from New York City to Florida, with up to 10 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Tampa. The carrier will be limited to operating the LGA-LAX route on Saturday due to the perimeter rule set in place by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The 1,500 Perimeter Rule

Established in the early days of JFK’s existence, the rule prohibits flights longer than 1,500 miles from operating out of LGA.

The exception for the rule is for flights to Denver and an exemption for all flights on Saturdays, hence NK’s decision to fly the route from LGA-LAX only on Saturdays.

The rule dates back to the 1950s, when JFK was opened as Idlewild Airport. Government officials wanted to prevent LGA from maintaining a monopoly on traffic coming into New York City.

Although the rule helped to establish JFK as a major hub for transcontinental flights, a report by the New York Times noted that the rule was a negative for passengers, who had to pay higher prices due to the lack of competition from other airports.

Executive’s Comments

Tony Vero, General Manager of LaGuardia Airport said, “We are delighted to assist Spirit Airlines’ move of all Fort Lauderdale flights to Terminal A.

While travel remains low due to the ongoing pandemic, we continue to work with Spirit, and our other airline partners to provide the highest safety measures available to keep travelers safe.”

Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning, John Kirby, said, “Our Guests love the convenience LaGuardia Airport provides, and we’re excited about offering even more non-stop options now that we have the opportunity to use both Terminal C and the Marine Air Terminal.”

