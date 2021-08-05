MIAMI – Low-Cost Carrier Spirit Airlines (NK) enters its fifth day of cancellations, now amounting to approximately 1,700 flights since Sunday, August 1, creating chaos within the airline and among passengers.

Spirit indicated that the problems are multiples, citing bad weather, staffing shortage, and IT bugs affecting parts of the booking and flight management systems. For today, Thursday, August 5, NK has already canceled approximately half of its operations as the airline’s customers feel vexed and frustrated by the move.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

The recurring problem comes at a bad time for NK as it faces a busy summer weekend travel surge and the carrier has canceled 60% of its services on Tuesday and Wednesday. TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is reporting a record number of screenings considered the ongoing pandemic and reduced traffic.

Spirit Airlines Airbus 320-200 N639NK. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Similar Issues at American Airlines

A similar problem also occurred to American Airlines (AA), bringing about the cancellation of flights by the hundreds, because of bad weather conditions at its Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) hub, the largest one among those exploited by AA. The carrier has since recovered its operational normality.

Spirit is requesting its customers to check its web chat or e-mail before proceeding to the airport or to obtain assistance from the carrier.

