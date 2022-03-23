DALLAS – Spirit Airlines (NK) announces four new routes from Newark (EWR) to Indianapolis (IND), Los Angeles (LAX), Oakland (OAK), and Pittsburgh (PIT).

Apart from the daily nonstop flights to the aforementioned destinations, NK will offer a temporary route to Louisville (SDF), providing fast access to the Kentucky Derby for New Jersey visitors. The SDF flights will only be available on May 5 and 8.

Spirit says via a press release that its continuous investment in northern New Jersey is reflected in the EWR route launches. On peak days at EWR, NK will offer 24 departures, more than doubling the number of flights offered in 2019. The airline is presently the fourth-largest carrier by seats at EWR after six years of service at the airport.

The airline currently deploys its Fit Fleet®, which the carrier says is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

Spirit launches four new routes from EWR. Map: airlinedata.com

Comments from Spirit

“We know people are eager to travel this summer, and we’re happy to add new, high-value options for Guests looking to visit friends and family in northern New Jersey or those seeking affordable options to travel from the Garden State across the country,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines.

“As our domestic travel options continue to grow, we are excited to have Spirit expand its service routes,” said James Gill, general manager of New Jersey Airports. “This helps keep Newark Liberty competitive as it provides business and leisure travelers with additional choices and greater flexibility in planning their trips.”

Spirit current destinations from EWR. Map: airlinedata.com

Featured image: Spirit Airlines Airbus 321-200 N685NK. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways