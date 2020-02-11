Spirit Becomes Fort Lauderdale’s Largest International Airline

MIAMI – Travel to and from the Sunshine State will be more accessible starting this spring as Spirit Airlines (NK) is set to schedule additional daily flights from some of Central and South Florida’s most popular destinations, the airline announced today.

The expanded options give credence to Spirit’s longstanding promise to invest in Florida, offering more convenient and flexible service routes to major cities from the state.

Thus, Florida’s Hometown Airline plans to inaugurate or upgrade the frequency of flights on 15 routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The changes begin April 1, 2020, and continue rolling out until July.

NEW SERVICE Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Oakland (OAK) April 1, 2020 Daily NEW EXTENSIONS Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Guatemala City (GUA) April 22, 2020 Up to 2 Daily* Myrtle Beach (MYR) April 22, 2020 2x Daily New Orleans (MYS) April 22, 2020 2x Daily** Philadelphia (PHL) April 22, 2020 4x Daily San Salvador (SAL) April 23, 2020 UP to 2 Daily* St. Croix (STX) June 10, 2020 Daily Atlantic City (ACY) July 9, 2020 3x Daily Detroit (DTW) July 9, 2020 3x Daily Orlando (MCO) to/from: Effective: Frequency: New York LaGuardia (LGA) April 22, 2020 1x Daily*** Raleigh-Durham (RDU) April 22, 2020 2x Daily Atlantic City (ACY) July 9, 2020 Up to 3 Daily Guatemala City (GUA) July 9, 2020 Daily* Kansas City (MCI) July 9, 2020 UP to 2 Daily Pittsburgh (PIT) July 9, 2020 2x Daily

*Requires government approval

**3x daily spring seasonal

***Upgraded from seasonal

Spirit: the strongest link from Florida to Latin America

In addition to the developments above, Fort Lauderdale’s growth includes flights to Guatemala City (GUA), San Salvador (SAL) and St.Croix (STX), cementing Spirit’s lead as the airport’s largest carrier to the Caribbean and Latina America.

Regarding North America, flights from Spirit’s base in FLL to Oakland (OAK) will run daily for the entire summer season, making it the only carrier operating the route.

Spirit started flying to OAK in 2011 and operates five routes to the West Coast destination: a four-daily rotation to Las Vegas (LAS), a twice-daily rotation to Los Angeles (LAX), and the other three being daily summer seasonal flights to Houston (IAH), Detroit (DTW) and Chicago (ORD).

The airline surpassed JetBlue in terms of available seats to the region in January 2020, with nonstop service to 28 destinations.

John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning

“Florida is very important to Spirit Airlines, and we are going to keep growing in the state we can all call home,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “As the only major airline headquartered in the Sunshine State, Spirit Airlines continues to add new destinations and more non-stop service to meet the needs of Florida’s growing economy.”

Spirit Airlines broke ground last Thursday on the company’s new headquarters in Dania Beach

In less than three years, Spirit will be moving its main offices from Miramar to a new facility at Dania Pointe, a top-of-its-class, almost one million square feet mixed-use development in Dania Beach, Florida that offers space for retail, restaurants, and housing.

It is a marked upgrade from Spirit’s current home of 20 years in Miramar, which was renovated back in 2016. Airways toured the plucky, no-frills workplace, located in an executive park resembling a strip mall.

Rendering of Spirit’s new headquarters at Dania Beach, Florida.

Global architecture firm Gensler is designing the building, which will be part of the Dania Pointe mixed-use development close to FLL. The new campus will be up to 500,000 square feet and cost the budget airline approximately $250 million.

Furthermore, the new offices are expected to bring 225 new jobs to the South Florida community, with 1,000 employees from the Miramar headquarters. The campus is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will keep the headquarters close to Spirit’s largest operating hub.



Spirit’s main entrance at its soon-to-be new headquarters at Dania Beach.