Airways Magazine

Spirit Announces Two New International Destinations from South Florida

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Spirit Announces Two New International Destinations from South Florida

Spirit Announces Two New International Destinations from South Florida
December 23
10:00 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — This week, American ultra-low-cost carrier, Spirit Airlines, announced two new international services from South Florida.

The first one is a daily nonstop flight to the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, starting on March 22, 2018 (subject to government approval). And the second one, also a daily nonstop service, to Haiti’s second largest airport, the Cap-Haïtien International Airport, beginning on April 12, 2018.

READ MORE: Spirit Airlines Announces Succession Plan, Ted Christie Named President

These new operations will join a group of previously announced routes from Fort Lauderdale, which includes flights to Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; and Seattle-Tacoma. Therefore, the Miramar-based carrier will start 2018 flying to five new destinations:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from

Start Date

Frequency

Columbus, OH (CMH)

February 15, 2018

Daily, year-round

Richmond, VA (RIC)

March 15, 2018

Daily, year-round

Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE)

March 22, 2018

Daily, year-round

Cap Haitien, Haiti (CAP)

April 12, 2018

3x weekly, year-round

Seattle-Tacoma (SEA)

April 12, 2018

Daily, seasonal

Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, stated: “We are excited to add even more international options to our growing network. With more daily, nonstop flight options from Fort Lauderdale this Spring, we know our guests will be able to save tons of money on air travel, and instead spend those savings exploring new places, from the Pacific Northwest to South America.”

Likewise, Mark Gale CEO/Director of Aviation, shared his thoughts: “We applaud Spirit Airlines for their continued growth and commitment to FLL and our community.”

READ MORE: Operation Care-Lift: Spirit, Lufthansa Technik Team Up for Puerto Rico Relief Flights

“These new destinations will better serve the traveling public and bring new guests to South Florida with Spirit’s ultra-low fare structure,” he added.

Spirit’s new additions will bring up to 65 daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to 54 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.

0
Tags
Cap-HaitienEcuadorGuayaquilHaitiSpiritSpirit AirlinesUltra Low Cost Carrier

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. “It’s hard to find a balance between sound and peace.” zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.