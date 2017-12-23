Spirit Announces Two New International Destinations from South Florida

MIAMI — This week, American ultra-low-cost carrier, Spirit Airlines, announced two new international services from South Florida.

The first one is a daily nonstop flight to the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, starting on March 22, 2018 (subject to government approval). And the second one, also a daily nonstop service, to Haiti’s second largest airport, the Cap-Haïtien International Airport, beginning on April 12, 2018.

These new operations will join a group of previously announced routes from Fort Lauderdale, which includes flights to Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; and Seattle-Tacoma. Therefore, the Miramar-based carrier will start 2018 flying to five new destinations:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from Start Date Frequency Columbus, OH (CMH) February 15, 2018 Daily, year-round Richmond, VA (RIC) March 15, 2018 Daily, year-round Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE) March 22, 2018 Daily, year-round Cap Haitien, Haiti (CAP) April 12, 2018 3x weekly, year-round Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) April 12, 2018 Daily, seasonal

Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, stated: “We are excited to add even more international options to our growing network. With more daily, nonstop flight options from Fort Lauderdale this Spring, we know our guests will be able to save tons of money on air travel, and instead spend those savings exploring new places, from the Pacific Northwest to South America.”

Another day, another way to make our map even bigger! You can now fly to @aeropuertoGYE from @FLLFlyer for the first time! So pack your bags, get bookin’ and MORE GO on a Spirit first to Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/8kdofYCEee — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 21, 2017

Getting to @CapAirport just got a whole lot easier. Whether you are visiting family and friends or just on vacation, we can get you and your #MoreGo to the island of Haiti better than ever before. Book your nonstop flight now from @FLLFLyer! pic.twitter.com/tBy8v0d2no — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 21, 2017

Likewise, Mark Gale CEO/Director of Aviation, shared his thoughts: “We applaud Spirit Airlines for their continued growth and commitment to FLL and our community.”

“These new destinations will better serve the traveling public and bring new guests to South Florida with Spirit’s ultra-low fare structure,” he added.

Spirit’s new additions will bring up to 65 daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to 54 destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.