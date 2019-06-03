Spirit Announces Nashville As Newest Destination

MIAMI — Ultra-low-cost carrier, Spirit Airlines, has announced Nashville (BNA) as its newest destination. The airline will offer services from Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

The airline will launch flights to BNA on October 10. “Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has a lot to offer,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ President, and Chief Executive Officer.

The ULCC will officially become the 15th airline operating into Nashville. In addition to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando, the airline will add Tampa (TPA) flights from November 5, 2019.

These new routes to BNA include all-new services to Burbank, Sacramento, and Charlotte, all of which start on June 20.

“Today’s announcement is exactly why Nashville International Airport is focused on expanding and renovating our facilities, so we can continue to attract new air carriers and provide additional routes for travelers to and from Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport’s President and Chief Executive Officer.